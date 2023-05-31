NNPC Issues Update on Pump Price of PMS



Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has issued an official statement on the current pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Nigeria.

The statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the company, Garba Deen Muhammad reads;

ADJUSTMENT IN PUMP PRICE OF PMS NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities. As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics. We assure you that NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products. The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused. We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth.