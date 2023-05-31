Connect with us

NNPC Issues Update on Pump Price of PMS

Empowering Secondary School Students: Junior Achievement Nigeria and KPMG Nigeria Foster Leadership, STEM Skills

This Midwifery Tutor is Bringing Hope to Parents of Premature Babies

Join the Path to Youth Empowerment in the Animation and Post-Production Industry

femi.the.god Returns with "Envying Mortality" a Solo Exhibition

Teni Drops Dreamy New Single 'No Days Off'

Davido, Tiwa Savage, AY, Victor Osimhen Among National Honours 2023 Recipients | Full List

Countdown begins to the Uk premiere of ÀPÈJẸ by Dapo Opayinka on June 2nd 2023

Bola Tinubu Sworn In as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

5 Things You Should Know About the Significance of May 29 in Nigeria

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has issued an official statement on the current pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Nigeria.

The statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the company, Garba Deen Muhammad reads;

ADJUSTMENT IN PUMP PRICE OF PMS

NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities.

As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

We assure you that NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products. The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused.

We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth.

