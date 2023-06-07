Funke Met Solapo on His Birthday 3 Years Ago – See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

We can’t get over how love shows up in the most beautiful ways and at the perfect time. Funke and Solapo can surely relate.

These lovebirds had always been family friends but never really connected. However, this story changed three years ago on Solapo’s birthday. It went from exciting phone calls to sweet dates and now, they are on a forever journey! We can’t help but admire how totally smitten they are by each other in their pre-wedding photos. They are adding so much sweetness to our day and we are absolutely rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below;

How we met
By the bride, Funke

We met in October 2020 on his birthday. We are family friends but never really connected until the pandemic. We spoke for hours every day and we finally met in person in Lagos, in December 2020. From then we became best friends and made the effort to see each other as often as possible even despite the long distance. In June 2022 we got engaged and the rest is history.

Bride @funke_ot
Makeup @y_glam
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery
Planner @marcusmith_events

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

