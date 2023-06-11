BN TV
Everything You Need To Make Your Healthy & Colourful Tomato Paste At Home | WATCH
Have you been concerned about the questionable behind-the-scenes videos of tomato paste production processes on the internet? Check out this tutorial from New Jersey-based Nigerian food content creator — Ngozi (NG) Okereke Chigbundu also known as the Joyful Cook.
Ingredients:
Tomatoes
Beetroot
Credit: @joyfulcook_