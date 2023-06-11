Everything You Need To Make Your Healthy & Colourful Tomato Paste At Home | WATCH

Hey Bellastylistas,

Have you been concerned about the questionable behind-the-scenes videos of tomato paste production processes on the internet? Check out this tutorial from New Jersey-based Nigerian food content creator — Ngozi (NG) Okereke Chigbundu also known as the Joyful Cook.

You might find this to be a preferable alternative to buying factory-made options. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyful Cook (@joyfulcook_)

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Beetroot

Credit: @joyfulcook_

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!