Watch Episodes 1 and 2 of Joeboy’s “Body & Soul” Podcast on BN TV

Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “Rauchi Elohim” with Moses Akoh

Learn How to Make Chilli Oil with Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

Chika Confronts Haalel About Praise in Episode 3 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

Check Out This Unique Ẹ̀bà Preparation Technique From Ify's Kitchen | WATCH

New Video: Tiwa Savage - Pick Up

Muno Joins Phyna on Episode 5 of “Junkyard”

Genoveva Umeh is Chinasa Anukam’s Latest Guest on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Here's Your Front-Seat View of Bella's Birthday Celebration with Sheggz & Other BBNaija Stars

Bryann Talks About His Big Brother Naija Journey & Music on the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian music star Joeboy has shared two episodes of his new podcast show, “Body & Soul.”

The “Body & Soul” podcast, according to Joeboy, is a short podcast that will be talking about the people that contributed to the success of his latest album, “Body & Soul.”

In the premiere episode of the Body & Soul podcast, Joeboy interviews himself and gets into his state of mind before and during the making of the “Body & Soul” album. The singer also talks about why he decided to feature so many artists on the album, what he went through in 2022, the clamour for him to do more, and lots more.

In episode two of the “Body & Soul” podcast, Joeboy sits down with veteran music producer E Kelly. They talk about music, E Kelly’s contribution to Joeboy’s journey to stardom, family, and love.

E Kelly produced “Lose Ya”, “Body & Soul”, “Duffel Bag,” and “Halle” on the “Body & Soul” album.

Watch episodes 1 and 2 below:

