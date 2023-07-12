Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Taraji P. Henson Nominated for 2023 Emmys

The highly anticipated 2023 Primetime Emmy Award nominations have been unveiled, revealing a stellar lineup of contenders vying for top honours in this year’s ceremony. Spanning the period from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, the nominations celebrate exceptional television programming.

The winners will be determined by the National Active members of the Television Academy, who will cast their votes during the final round from August 18 to August 28. All eyes will be on the live broadcast of the Emmys ceremony, scheduled for September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox, to see who will emerge victorious.

Leading the pack with a multitude of nominations are acclaimed shows like “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus.” Meanwhile, the acting categories feature an impressive array of talent, including Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Jenna Ortega, Tyler James Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Niecy Nash-Betts, all vying for prestigious awards. In the comedy genre, fan favourites such as Ted Lasso, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and Wednesday are among the nominees.

Check out the nomination list:

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Limited Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)

Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Joseph Lee (“Beef”)

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)

Young Mazino (“Beef”)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Maria Bello (“Beef”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Merritt Wever “(“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”)

Oliver Platt (“The Bear”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”)

Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Judith Light “Poker Face”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (“Succession”)

Cherry Jones (“Succession”)

Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”)

Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”)

Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street

The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

John Paino, Production Designer

Don Macaulay, Art Director

Paul Healy, Set Decorator

Poker Face • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judy Rhee, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Molly Mikula, Art Director

George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director

Kate Goodman, Set Decorator

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production Mark Scruton, Production Designer

Adrian Curelea, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

The White Lotus • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristina Onori, Production Designer

Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director

Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Jessica Kender, Production Designer

Brian Grego, Art Director

Lisa Clark, Set Decorator

Andi Brittan, Set Decorator

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Tamara Deverell, Production Designer

Brandt Gordon, Art Director

Shane Vieau, Set Decorator

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and

GRRM Productions

Jim Clay, Production Designer

Dominic Masters, Art Director

Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Perry Mason • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

Ian Scroggins, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Sam Lisenco, Production Designer

Eric Dean, Art Director

Emily Carter, Set Decorator

How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director

Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer

Ryan Garton, Art Director

Gregory Clarke, Art Director

Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Shayne Fox, Production Designer

Aaron Noël, Art Director

Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer

Michele Yu, Production Designer

Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and

Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Sabrina Lederer, Art Director

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Tyka Edwards, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Brad Bailey, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with

Universal Television and Broadway Video

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer

Danielle Webb, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Lily Rodgers, Art Director

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer

Travis Deck, Art Director

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television Wendy O’Brien, Casting by

Chris Gehrt, Casting by

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Susie Farris, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Nina Gold, Casting by

Lucy Amos, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,

The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Corrine Clark, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot

Seat Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting

Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by

Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting

See the full list here.