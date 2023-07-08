Have a Fun Weekend With all The Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys!💃🏻

It’s another beautiful weekend on the streets of love. We can go on and on about how sweet love is but then, it will only be mere words if it is not seen or experienced. All through the week, we had a truckload of all things love and beauty at the BellaNaija Weddings Zone and that was enough proof that love is indeed sweet!

From heartwarming love stories to exciting videos, down to stunning inspos… we had them all. Now, you know what is even more interesting? We have compiled them for you so that you can consume love in heavy doses this weekend. Without further ado, relax and enjoy your weekend by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!