Have a Fun Weekend With all The Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Halima and David's Wedding Video Was a Mix of Love, Beauty & Fun!

Morgane & Ronald are High School Mates Turned Lovers! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Habibat & Anuoluwapo's Romantic #BNBling in The Garden Will Make Your Day!

Zainab & Toyyib Met at The Airport - They're Now on Their Forever Journey!

It was Love at First Sight! See How Moyo & Banji Met at a Wedding 6 Years Ago

Take a Dive into The Love Zone With all The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Catch all The Exciting Moments in Ololade & Deji's Wedding Video

A Reunion on TikTok Post Led to Lemlem & Seyi’s Surprise Proposal in Paris!

Rosevelt & Humphrey Met In Church, Now They're Set for The Aisle!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey guys!💃🏻

It’s another beautiful weekend on the streets of love. We can go on and on about how sweet love is but then, it will only be mere words if it is not seen or experienced. All through the week, we had a truckload of all things love and beauty at the BellaNaija Weddings Zone and that was enough proof that love is indeed sweet!

From heartwarming love stories to exciting videos, down to stunning inspos… we had them all. Now, you know what is even more interesting? We have compiled them for you so that you can consume love in heavy doses this weekend. Without further ado, relax and enjoy your weekend by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Get Your Daily Dose of Love and Culture with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad

It’s a Fun Ride to Cameroon With Nina and Curtis’ Lit Wedding Video!

Rimma & Ocheme’s Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Sweetness Your Day Needs!

Stephanie & Reuben’s Love Was Written in The Stars!

Love Happened The First Time Femi Set His Eyes on Sophie’s Photo!

Lights, Flowers, #BNBling! You Have to See Chigozie & Kismet’s Romantic Outdoor Proposal

Beauty Found Her Perfect Man in Victory! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Look Ravishing on Your Big Day With This Red Beauty Look

This Regal Beauty Look is Perfect For The Elegant Northern Bride-to-be

Stand Out on Your Trad with This Flawless Igbo Beauty Look!

Strut in Finesse as a Yoruba Bride With This Elegant Beauty Look

This Ravishing Beauty Look Will Make The Northern Bride-to-be Stand Out

This Couple Brought Pure Vibes and Energy to The Dance floor!

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman’s Dance Entrance Will Get You Grooving

This Groom’s Parents are Giving Big Energy and We’re Here For It!

This Zambian-Cameroonian Squad Entrance Was All Shades of Lit!

Khadijah’s Wedding Vows Will Give You Butterflies!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

