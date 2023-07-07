Halima and David’s Wedding Video Was a Mix of Love, Beauty & Fun!

Today is all about Halima and David’s epic wedding video but before you proceed, it’s best to ask if you are prepared for all the love and beauty you are about to see. Trust us, you’ll definitely be left in awe!

Halima met the love of her life, David, during her 18th birthday party. You can catch up on all the juicy details here in case you missed it. The lovebirds had the white wedding of their dreams and it was a lovely sight to behold. They started their special day with a dress-up session which was a precious build-up to a perfect day. Halima looked breathtaking in her dress and David made a fine groom in his tux. The sweethearts had a mind-blowing wedding reception to celebrate their love. The dance floor was an explosion of energy and pure vibes. The bride and groom came through their impressive dance moves as guests joyfully joined in the fun. Their wedding was just so lit, you’ll definitely be glued to your screen as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @wrgoimagery

Featured Image: @buzushotme