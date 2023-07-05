Morgane & Ronald are High School Mates Turned Lovers! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

School isn’t meant for learning alone. It is also a great avenue for building beautiful connections and one of our favourites… the love connection. 😍

Morgane and Ronald were mere acquaintances in high school but this changed after Ronald’s debatable comment on one of Morgane’s photos. This comment sparked a conversation between them and eventually sparked the love flame. 😍 Now, the sweethearts are set for the aisle and their pre-wedding photos are absolutely beautiful! Their chemistry and love is undeniable, and we bet you’ll love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By he bride,  Morgane:

We met in high school in 2012 and at that time, we were just acquaintances. One day, I decided to dye my hair blonde. Ronald messaged me on Facebook saying, “What’s with that colour? It looks awful!” [laughs]. Surprised and annoyed, we debated about my hair colour. As the conversation progressed, we exchanged thoughts, laughed together and became friends. He’s quite something!

A few months later (2013), we started dating. That’s when he confessed his little secret: “When I first saw you, I told my friends, ‘She’s the one I want to marry!’ Today, 10 years later, we are on the verge of uniting for life, with God at the centre of our relationship. It took a lot of time, learning, and prayers before we were ready for our marriage.

“When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.” 1 Corinthians 13:11
We are very proud to have reached this stage and to see all the obstacles we have overcome. “Whoever finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.” – Proverbs 18:22. We are also very grateful to have our wonderful wedding planner, @domericplanner, who is the conductor of this union.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @naompms__
Groom-to-be: @ronald_ajax
Photography@momento_rdc
Planner@domericplanner
Makeup@shinewithjenny
Decor@ateliermimozaparis
Car: @loc_ancienne
Location@chateau_nainville_les_roches

