BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Katsina United Vs Sporting Lagos

Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

ILÈ ORIN

Seeking an exciting EDM experience or simply in search of some fun? This is for you! Experience an electrifying night at ILÈ ORIN until the early hours with the amazing Tobi Peter.

Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ogun Skugga

A stage play written by Dr. Lekan Balogun of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos as an adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “The Man Died”. The play is directed by Abdulwali Abiola Balogun (Baloo).

Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Time: 2 PM & 5 PM.

Venue: University of Lagos, J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, Otunba Payne St, Akoka, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Shuffle – A Fortnight Mixer

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

FDM Night

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09088050582

Amapiano vs Afrobeats

Tipsy Friday is back, and this time it’s Amapiano vs Afrobeats party. What team are you representing?

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Goza Lagos, 01 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Naija Super 8 Semi-Final

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Caprisun & Booze Party

Inspired by the growing popularity of Caprisun amongst Generation Z, accolades an entertainment company, is creating a party series, aimed at reigniting nostalgia- the feeling of being a child once again, and a platform where people can interact and have fun. If you want to experience that feeling of being a child once again, this is for you!

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Thrills and Groove, 11a Ibusa Ave, off Independence Layout, Independence Layout, Enugu.

RSVP: HERE

Vivid Imagination: Setting Goals Your Mind Likes

Vivid Imagination: Setting Goals Your Mind Likes is an event by The Omoi Clan to help tech talents set goals that align with how the subconscious mind works. It is not uncommon to see intelligent creatives self-sabotage their much-desired goals. This event is set up to uncover these blockers and help tech talents achieve their goals while being congruent internally.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 10 AM

RSVP: HERE

Cocktail Masterclass & Games Night

It’s time to have some fun! Get ready to mix up 3 delicious cocktails, play some silly games, and party all night long.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Omu Resort Hangout

CT Culture is set to spice up your July with a hangout at Omu Resort. There’ll be rides, games, and attractions for all ages. From roller coasters to kayaking, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju 105101, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB 2)



Based on popular demand, your favourite daytime pool party BYOB 2 is back. BYOB is a gathering of young persons who are fun seekers who also want to have fun on a budget. The best part of BYOB? You get to bring your own bottle.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Mera Mera Lagos, The Good Beach, Plot 10B Trinity Avenue, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

In The Mix Popup Shop & Social Event

In The Mix, lifestyle popups are all about putting local brands at the forefront while bringing the community out for a fun day of shopping, fun activities and activations, food and drinks, networking, and having an all-around good time!

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Playzone Arena, Garki 900103, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

Cadbury’s “Like A Child Again” Outdoor Movie Experience(Abuja)

Cadbury Candies in partnership with Movie in the Park Experience and Filmhouse is trying to bring back sweet memories of your childhood. You know that feeling you had when you watched Lion King for the first time? Well, they are bringing it back and you’d love it!

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: River Plate Garden, Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse 2, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

VVS Lagos

Get ready to be dazzled at VVS Lagos Art Exhibition. Experience the pinnacle of African creativity, culture, and fashion at VVS Lagos, a remarkable two-day event that celebrates the vibrancy of Africa. This year, VVS Lagos is back and ready to revolutionize the African fashion and art scene by harnessing the power of technology.

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Wings Office Complex, 17 A Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Naija Super 8 Final

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Purple Place

This Purple Place event is going to be a pop-up party with an art exhibition for people to come to showcase their wonderful brands, artwork and party alongside. It will be a fun-filled event with networking among various brands and creatives.

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Kuramo Beach, 1411 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Onos Live in Concert

The Onos Live in Concert is an eagerly anticipated music event featuring the talented gospel artist Onos. This concert aims to deliver an inspiring and uplifting experience for attendees through powerful performances and soul-stirring music. The event will create an atmosphere of joy, celebration, and spiritual connection, leaving attendees inspired and transformed.

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Ladies Night & Karaoke with Najj the DJ

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE