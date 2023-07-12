Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill to Perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York | September 3rd

Exciting news! The Global Citizen Festival is set to hold at the iconic Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023. This festival will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill. Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids will also be performing there.

As the number of people living in poverty rises, this 2023 Global Citizen Festival aims to bring to light major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere. The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

As climate change ravages the world’s most vulnerable countries, and the nations that contributed the least to the crisis are being impacted hardest, this year’s Global Citizen Festival will pressure governments and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to urgently mobilize funding to enable climate-vulnerable countries to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Tickets to the 2023 Global Citizen Festival are free! You can get them by joining the movement and taking action on the Global Citizen app or at www.globalcitizen.org

This content has been published for free in partnership with Global Citizen – the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty now.