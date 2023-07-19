CrispTV and C&C Digital House partnered up for an Unforgettable Creatives Lunch in Enugu | Here is how it turned out

On Sunday, July 16th, 2023, the vibrant city of Enugu came alive as it played host to the highly anticipated annual gathering of creators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries known as ‘Creatives Lunch Enugu’.

The event held at the CrispTV headquarters in Independence Layout and the event saw a remarkable turnout of individuals from Enugu and across the Southeast region, coming together not only to savor a delectable meal but also to foster learning, idea exchange, collaboration, networking, and the building of lasting relationships.

Creatives Lunch Enugu, an initiative driven by the desire to cultivate a sense of community, provide mentorship, and offer growth and networking opportunities for young creators and entrepreneurs in Enugu, has become a cherished tradition.

This impactful project, an initiative of C&C Digital House, a dynamic digital marketing agency based in the southeast region, aims to assist organizations, brands, small businesses, and entrepreneurs in maximizing and monetizing their social media presence using smart online marketing strategies.

Over time, the event has evolved into a staple occasion in the region, drawing a diverse array of creative minds, aspiring entrepreneurs, and accomplished industry professionals.

This year’s edition, with the captivating theme – Break the Box, showcased an impressive lineup of speakers who left the audience inspired and informed with their unique perspectives and invaluable insights.

Among them were Adaeze Onah, popularly known as @styletitudebyada, one of Nigeria’s top fashion and lifestyle content creators; Dammy Twitch, acclaimed film director and producer whose exceptional talent has contributed to the growth and success of the Nigerian film industry; Chimereogo Nwoke, an award-winning cinematographer and videographer; Jasmine Naza, a media and communications expert, and CEO of Nazmine Group.

Additionally, the event featured Vera Chidinma, the brand manager for Afia TV; Odera Collins, director of experience at Blueafric Media; and Ceslause Ogbonnaya, project manager for Wiki in Africa.

A delicious four-course lunch was served by Chef Didi of Hunger Clinic and the attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal, network, learn and also win amazing gifts courtesy of the Innergymix brand.

Creatives Lunch Enugu has consistently proven to be a catalyst for personal and professional growth. Attendees at this year’s event had the unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders, gain valuable insights, forge meaningful connections, and explore potential collaborations.

Furthermore, this edition introduced the inaugural Creatives Academy, a training school designed to equip young creators in Enugu with the digital skills necessary to thrive in the modern world.

By offering practical, hands-on training, the Creatives Academy aims to bridge the skills gap and provide aspiring creatives with the knowledge and expertise they need to succeed in the digital landscape.

We are thrilled to witness yet another successful edition of Creatives Lunch Enugu. The event has always aimed to inspire, educate, and connect creators who are passionate about creativity and entrepreneurship. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, CrispTV and Voice of the East Media, as well as all the speakers and media partners, including BlueAfric Media, Afia TV, Dinta Media, and SouthEastTrends, who made this event possible. Their unwavering support and dedication have been instrumental in driving the growth and development of Enugu’s vibrant creative landscape, said Chisom Winifred, the co-founder of C&C Digital House.

Creatives Lunch Enugu continues to be a beacon of innovation and collaboration, providing an exceptional platform for individuals to share their knowledge, showcase their talents, and shape the future of creativity in the Southeast region.

Sponsored Content