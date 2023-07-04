Lagos Continental wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards for 2023

Lagos Continental, a leading luxury hotel in Lagos, is thrilled to announce its recent double win at the prestigious Hotel Managers Awards and World Chefs Championship 2023 Award.

Lagos Continental has been recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the 2023 Hotel Managers Awards, a globally recognized accolade that celebrates and acknowledges excellence in hospitality. The Hotel Managers Awards attract top-class hotels globally, making the competition fierce. Lagos Continental distinguished itself among its competitors with its exceptional service, luxurious ambience, state-of-the-art conference facilities and executive lounges, and high-speed internet access for travellers.

In addition, Chef Chua Kong Ngiap, master chef at Soho Restaurant, the signature Chinese restaurant of Lagos Continental, was awarded the prestigious World Chefs Championship 2023 Award. Chef Chua Kong Ngiap’s dedication, exceptional culinary skill, and passion for Chinese cuisine have earned him international acknowledgement. The World Chefs Championship Award is considered the most esteemed honour in the culinary world.

The dual award is a testament to Lagos Continental’s reputation for excellence in the Nigerian hospitality sector and its dedication to providing top-notch facilities and services to its guests. Lagos Continental continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Speaking about the awards, Karl Hala, General Manager of Lagos Continental expressed his gratitude, stating,We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards, and we are immensely proud of Chef Chua for winning the World Chefs Championship 2023 Award. These prestigious accolades are a testament to the hard work, talent, and commitment of the entire Lagos Continental team.

Lagos Continental remains committed to providing the best facilities and services to its guests, setting a benchmark for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Lagos Continental is a renowned 5-star hotel in the heart of Lagos, providing luxury, comfort, and impeccable service to its guests. The hotel boasts exquisite dining options, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and world-class amenities, setting the standard for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

