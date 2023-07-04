Connect with us

Promotions

Lagos Continental wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards for 2023

Promotions

With a New App design & a Fresh Brand Identity, MANO set their Sights on more.

Career Events News Promotions

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Access Bank Unveils Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5

Promotions

Prioritising Humanity in Business is Stanbic IBTC's mission with the 'Together4ALimb' initiative

Beauty Promotions Style

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Events Promotions

TAPE 2023: The African Praise Experience shines the Spotlight on Gospel Music Greats in Lagos, Nigeria

Promotions

Hadiza Lawal is back with another Interesting Recipe: the Refreshing Lemongrass and Ginger Iced Tea

Events Promotions Style

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Events Promotions

NIVEA Nigeria Launches Its New Radiant and Beauty Range in Style

Promotions

Unveiling the Meisters Tribe: Jägermeister's Latest Campaign Celebrates Creativity and Originality

Promotions

Lagos Continental wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards for 2023

Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards & World Chefs Championship 2023 Award for Chef Chua Kong Ngiap
Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Lagos Continental, a leading luxury hotel in Lagos, is thrilled to announce its recent double win at the prestigious Hotel Managers Awards and World Chefs Championship 2023 Award.

Lagos Continental has been recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the 2023 Hotel Managers Awards, a globally recognized accolade that celebrates and acknowledges excellence in hospitality. The Hotel Managers Awards attract top-class hotels globally, making the competition fierce. Lagos Continental distinguished itself among its competitors with its exceptional service, luxurious ambience, state-of-the-art conference facilities and executive lounges, and high-speed internet access for travellers.

In addition, Chef Chua Kong Ngiap, master chef at Soho Restaurant, the signature Chinese restaurant of Lagos Continental, was awarded the prestigious World Chefs Championship 2023 Award. Chef Chua Kong Ngiap’s dedication, exceptional culinary skill, and passion for Chinese cuisine have earned him international acknowledgement. The World Chefs Championship Award is considered the most esteemed honour in the culinary world.

The dual award is a testament to Lagos Continental’s reputation for excellence in the Nigerian hospitality sector and its dedication to providing top-notch facilities and services to its guests. Lagos Continental continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Speaking about the awards, Karl Hala, General Manager of Lagos Continental expressed his gratitude, stating,We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Awards, and we are immensely proud of Chef Chua for winning the World Chefs Championship 2023 Award. These prestigious accolades are a testament to the hard work, talent, and commitment of the entire Lagos Continental team.

Lagos Continental remains committed to providing the best facilities and services to its guests, setting a benchmark for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Lagos Continental is a renowned 5-star hotel in the heart of Lagos, providing luxury, comfort, and impeccable service to its guests. The hotel boasts exquisite dining options, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and world-class amenities, setting the standard for luxury hospitality in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Will the Brown Card Change the Experiences of Nigerians at the U.S Border?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php