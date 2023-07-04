The Balvenie Unveils Tola Akerele and Obida Obioha as Its Latest Collaborators

In its latest edition, the Balvenie renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and innovation, unveiled design specialists – Tola Akerele and Obida Obioha as its latest collaborators on the Makers Project.

The occasion was celebrated with an intimate evening on Saturday, June 24th, bringing together designers, architects, and professionals from related fields in Lagos. The stunning Rococo restaurant, an architectural masterpiece designed by the visionary Rasha Jarmakani, provided the perfect backdrop for this event.

The occasion brought together a remarkable assembly of visionaries and creative individuals who shared an unwavering passion for Interior and Industrial Design as well as Architecture. Luminaries such as the renowned Tosin Oshinowo, Anita Vwede, Papa Omotayo, and Richard Mofe-Damijo were some of the guests in attendance.

Rekiya Abdul-Karim delighted guests with her charm and grace as the host. The audience was further enthralled by mesmerizing performances from Jazz singer, Amuta Stone, The Blues Project, and Prime Quartet.

The event reached new heights during the panel discussion with the two Balvenie Makers, led by the Prestige Manager, William Grants & Sons, Eddie Madaki. Obida Obioha, an acclaimed product and interior designer; and Tola Akerele, a celebrated interior designer brought their wealth of knowledge and experience to the forefront.

Both generously shared their perspectives on the design industry, the connection between function and aesthetics as well as the inspirations behind their works. They delved into the transformative power of design and explored the profound influence of culture on the architectural landscape.

Tola Akerele shared insights on designing some of Lagos’ most iconic interiors, including Ebony Life, White Orchid Hotel and Leadway Management offices, to list a few. She stated,

By embracing my cultural heritage, my design process aims to capture elegance, functionality, and the essence of our historical narratives. Each crafted piece stands as a testament to the beauty and richness of our traditions.

When asked about the synergy between his embodiment of craft in his designs and The Balvenie’s approach to embracing traditional craftsmanship, Obida Obioha, the Founder of O’da, shared,

I believe that true craftsmanship transcends time and trends. It is about infusing passion, skill, and soul into every creation. The Balvenie’s dedication to honouring traditional craftsmanship resonates deeply with my own design philosophy. Together, we celebrate the artistry and beauty that can only be achieved through the meticulous pursuit of excellence.

Also joining the conversation were the Balvenie Brand Ambassador, Lotanna Okafor, and Rasha Jarmakani, the creative genius behind the extraordinary design of Rococo. Rasha shared her design journey, unveiling the inspirations and thought processes that shaped the restaurant’s aesthetics. Her design vision flawlessly combined modern sophistication with subtle references to the Rocaille style, expertly incorporating elements of Parisian cultural heritage from the 18th century.

During the course of the evening, guests at Rococo were treated to a delectable culinary journey, experiencing an array of flavours and beautifully crafted presentations.

The talented chefs masterfully curated a menu that seamlessly combined The Balvenie with gastronomic excellence. Each dish served at Rococo was a testament to the symbiotic relationship between design and the culinary arts.

As part of the campaign, the collaborators will embark on creating commissioned pieces, drawing inspiration from the Balvenie. These projects will be featured at an exhibition during the next edition of the Makers event set to take place in Abuja.

The Balvenie Makers Project persistently pushes the limits of aesthetics and functional designs, while honouring and celebrating the visionaries, dreamers, and artisans who shape our cities with their extraordinary artistic talents.

See more photos after the cut.

