Afrobeats singer-songwriter Lil Kesh has released his highly anticipated EP titled “Rhythm & Tunes.”

Released on July 21, 2023, “Rhythm & Tunez” features previously released songs like “Don’t Call Me’ featuring Zinoleesky, “Vanilla Bottega” featuring Joeboy, “Feeling Funny” featuring Young Jonn and a collaborative effort with Chike.

The new EP serves as an appetizer to his upcoming sophomore album.

Listen below:

Stream here.