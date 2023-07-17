BN Red Carpet Fab: Premiere of Odunlade Adekola‘s “Orisa” Movie

Yoruba movie stars showed up and showed out for the premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s latest film project, “Orisa.”

Dressed in their elegantly designed Aso-Oke attires, entertainment stars like Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kiekie, Muyiwa Ademola Authentic, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, and Antar Laniyan rocked the red carpet and turned heads.

The forthcoming Yoruba epic, “Orisa,” features talented actors like Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Muyiwa Ademola, and Eniola Ajao, among other notable actors. The collaboration between Odunlade Adekola and FilmOne Studios is set to hit the Film House Cinemas on July 21, 2023.

See their looks below:

