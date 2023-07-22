Connect with us

 WATCH: Issa Rae Just Schooled Us On Her Dry Skin Routine, Courtesy of Vogue

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspiration? Check These Out | WATCH

Ghana's Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

You Won’t Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke's Goddess Passion Twists

Usher Shares the Secrets to His Flawless Skin | Watch

Mihlali Ndamase Unveils Her Game-Changing Body Care Routine

Steal Ronke Raji’s Invisible Locs Style With This Quick & Easy Tutorial

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

2 seconds ago

In the latest episode of VogueBeauty Secrets, acclaimed award-winning screenwriter, actor, and producer, Issa Rae, shares her personalised beauty routine, offering insights into her favourite products and makeup tips that have stood the test of time. 

With a focus on maintaining healthy, radiant skin while juggling a busy schedule, Issa also unveils her in-office makeup essentials and shares how she effectively combats dry skin.

WATCH

