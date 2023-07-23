Connect with us

This Is How All The It-Girls Are Wearing Their Braids Now, Thanks Tuke Morgan

 WATCH: Issa Rae Just Schooled Us On Her Dry Skin Routine, Courtesy of Vogue

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspiration? Check These Out | WATCH

Ghana's Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

You Won't Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke's Goddess Passion Twists

Usher Shares the Secrets to His Flawless Skin | Watch

Mihlali Ndamase Unveils Her Game-Changing Body Care Routine

Steal Ronke Raji's Invisible Locs Style With This Quick & Easy Tutorial

If you crave a hairstyle that effortlessly combines fashion-forward aesthetics with hassle-free maintenance, look no further—this is the one for you. Want to get the look? Tuke Morgan has you covered.

French Curl Braids feature clean parts, slim strands, and voluminously curled ends. They first gained popularity through iconic figures like Brandy, Beyoncé, and the stars of Nollywood during the early Noughties. Now, in 2023, they’re back and more fabulous than ever!

