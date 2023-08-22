These Bold & Beautiful #OOTD Inspos From Tacha Akide Will Inspire Your Week In Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian Reality TV Star cum Media Personality — Natasha “Tacha” Akide. Tacha’s style is colourful and bold featuring attractive mixes and daring details. This style star will inspire you to push boundaries, confidently own your narrative and use fashion to express yourself freely.

For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Tacha’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Suit up in an unconventional style

Tuesday

Rock a fashion-forward 2-piece and style with complementary coloured shoes.

Wednesday

Cause a stir in an elegant green outfit with fancy sheer details

Thursday

Step out in an haute satin top with a glistening analogous coloured mini skirt

Friday

Rock a bright bodycon with a luxe hat and sneakers during the day

A sultry 2-piece with knee-high boots for the night

Saturday

Got to run some errands? Do it in a sleeveless bodycon and kimono paired with a woven hat and bag

Slay an afternoon shoot with your favourite cutie in a fabulous tulle dress, top knot and latte makeup

Conquer the night in tones of gold: a corset top and mini skirt paired with french curl tipped braids and a poppin’ green bag

Sunday

Slay an indigenous fabric from one of your favourite African countries in Naija Owambe style: pair an exquisitely tailored dress with head wrapped in a turban, bold earrings and flawless makeup.

Or rock a neutral-coloured boubou with colourful heels and a purse

Credit: @symply_tacha

