Dennis Isong: Factors You Should Consider When Purchasing a Beachfront Property

A beachfront is the portion of a coastal town that is situated directly next to the sea and/or faces it. Investing in a beachfront property in Lagos can be an exciting opportunity, offering the allure of breathtaking views, recreational activities, and potential financial gains. However, it is crucial to approach such a purchase with careful consideration. Lagos presents a range of options, and understanding the factors to look out for will help you make an informed decision. When buying a beachfront property, there are essential aspects to be considered, let’s explore some of them.

Location and Accessibility

The location of the beachfront property plays a vital role in its value and desirability. Consider factors such as proximity to the city centre, transportation links, and accessibility to amenities like hospitals, schools, and shopping centres. A property with convenient access to major roads and infrastructure will not only enhance your lifestyle but also increase its long-term investment potential.

Security and Safety

Ensure that the beachfront property you are considering is situated in a safe and secure neighbourhood. Research the local crime rates and consult with locals to gauge the overall safety of the area. Additionally, consider any potential risks associated with natural hazards like coastal erosion, flooding, or storm surges. Adequate security measures and precautions are essential for protecting your investment and ensuring peace of mind.

Legal Compliance

Before making any purchase, thoroughly research the legal aspects of acquiring a beachfront property in Lagos. Ensure that the property has the necessary title documents, such as a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or a Governor’s Consent. Engaging the services of a competent real estate lawyer or professional can help you navigate the legal complexities and ensure a transparent transaction.

Infrastructure and Utilities

Evaluate the availability and reliability of essential infrastructure and utilities. Check for a consistent water supply, electricity, sewage systems, and internet connectivity. Reliable infrastructure and utilities will enhance your comfort and make the property more attractive to potential renters or buyers in the future.

Environmental Impact

Consider the environmental impact of the property. Lagos’ coastline faces challenges like coastal erosion and pollution. Conduct an environmental assessment to determine if any mitigating measures are in place. Proximity to industrial areas, waste disposal facilities, or other potential sources of pollution could affect the quality of life and long-term value of the property.

Future Development Plans

Research any future development plans for the area surrounding the beachfront property. Upcoming infrastructure projects, such as new roads, hotels, or recreational facilities, can positively impact property values. However, it is crucial to strike a balance between the potential for development and preserving the natural beauty and tranquillity of the beachfront.

Financial Considerations

Determine your budget and assess the financial implications of the investment. Consider not only the purchase price but also additional costs such as property taxes, maintenance fees, insurance, and potential renovations. Moreover, factor in the potential return on investment if you plan to rent out the property or sell it in the future.

Insurance and Risk Management

When purchasing a beachfront property, it is essential to consider insurance coverage and risk management. Beachfront properties are more susceptible to natural disasters such as hurricanes, storms, and flooding. Verify whether the property is located in a designated flood zone and inquire about the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage against such risks. Engage with insurance professionals to understand the cost of premiums and the coverage provided, ensuring you have adequate protection for your investment.

Maintenance and Upkeep

Maintaining a beachfront property requires special care and attention due to the corrosive effects of saltwater, wind, and sand. Consider the maintenance requirements and costs associated with owning a beachfront property. This includes regular upkeep of the exterior, such as repainting, waterproofing, and maintaining the landscaping. Ensure that you have a plan in place for ongoing maintenance to preserve the property’s value and attractiveness.

Community and Amenities

Explore the community and amenities surrounding the beachfront property. If you plan to use the property for personal enjoyment or as a vacation rental, consider the availability of recreational activities, dining options, shopping centres, and entertainment venues in the vicinity. A vibrant community with desirable amenities will enhance the overall experience and potential rental income.

Market Trends and Potential for Appreciation

Study the real estate market trends in Lagos and assess the potential for property appreciation. Historical data on property values in the area can provide insights into the property’s investment potential. Consider factors such as planned infrastructure development, government initiatives, and overall economic growth to gauge the long-term value appreciation of the beachfront property.

Consult Professionals

Engage with trusted professionals who can provide expert guidance throughout the buying process. Real estate agents who specialise in beachfront properties in Lagos can offer valuable insights and help you find the right property that aligns with your requirements. Additionally, consult with lawyers, financial advisors, and property inspectors to ensure a smooth and secure transaction.

Feature image by Muffin Creatives for Pexels