French Montana teams up with Swae Lee for New Single “Wish U Well”

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana has released his single “Wish You Well” alongside American rapper Swae Lee.

The new single marks a reunion for the dynamic duo following their massive chart-topping hit “Unforgettable” from 2017.

This is the second single the 3x Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified Montana has dropped this month, the first being “Good Summer,” which was released on August 11, when he also announced that he’d joined forces with Gamma, the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats.

Closing out a busy summer, Montana unveiled his documentary, FOR KHADIJA, on June 16 at the Beacon Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, which chronicles the unlikely rise of the Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx.

The music video for “Wish U Well,” featuring Swae Lee, was filmed in the coastal community of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria, and will be released today.

Stream here.

Listen below:

