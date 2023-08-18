Making Fufu Without Pounding: Check Out This Alternative Method | WATCH

African morsel-lovers aka swallow-lovers, do you know Fufu can be made without the stress of pounding?

For those who may not know, Fufu is a popular pounded meal in West Africa. The term “Fufu” is a Twi word that originates from the Akans in Ghana meaning “mash/pounded meal”. Though the initially known ingredient for fufu is cassava; plantains, rice, cocoyam and more have been used in modern fufu preparation. It is also made in different ways across West African countries.

In this post, the Grace Adepoju of Velvety Foodies and Ngozi the Joyful Cook will show you how they make Fufu in their kitchen using strong blenders for processing instead of pounding, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

N.B: To avoid Cyanide poisoning, ensure your cassava is well fermented over a few days before blending.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie’s Kitchen😘 (@velvetyfoodies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyful Cook (@joyfulcook_)

Check out the video below for more details about the cassava cleaning and fermentation process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyful Cook (@joyfulcook_)

There is more, check out these Fufu varieties:

Plantain Fufu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie’s Kitchen😘 (@velvetyfoodies)

Rice Fufu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie’s Kitchen😘 (@velvetyfoodies)

Credits

@velvetyfoodies

@joyfulcook_

