Phyno Is A Dad!

Nigerian rapper and highlife singer Phyno is now a Dad!

The singer made the wholesome reveal in a recent post on his Instagram page with an intimate photo of him cradling his newborn.

Phyno also announced that he had been working on his album and will be releasing new music this Friday for his fans who have been wondering what he’s been up to lately.

He said, “I took some time off to be a father and also work on new music or an album, and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best.”

