4 People Share Why They Choose to Remain in Nigeria Amidst the Japa Wave

Often, we read stories of people living abroad or people longing to relocate abroad for various reasons. We see travel influencers splattered all over our social media pages teaching people what to do to help them relocate to this country or school in that country.

Japa (relocation to another country) has become a trend that almost everyone is jumping on. As we are writing this, some are applying for visas. But there are some people who are uninterested in the wave, like Damilola, Oluwaseun, Lathefah and Emmanuella. Holiday, destination wedding, international trips? Of course. But going to live in “another man’s land”? Definitely not. Find out the reasons for their decisions.

Hi guys, tell us a bit about yourself and what you do

Dami: Hi, I’m a writer and content creator.

Emmanuella: Hello. I’m a business owner based in Lagos.

Oluwaseun: Hello, I’m a final-year student of law at the University of Ilorin. Aside from studying, I am part of different organisations where I volunteer.

Latheefah: Hi, I’m a serving youth corp member.

Everybody is japa-ing these days? When are you all leaving?

Dami: Nah, I have no intention of leaving.

Emmanuella: Leave my business and japa? Nah.

Oluwaseun: Me too.

Latheefah: Me three.

Haha, so why not?

Dami: For me, I don’t believe in japa because I don’t like cold. Small AC, I’m already shivering, haha. But on a serious note, I only want to leave the country for vacation, holidays, and rest. Not to live there permanently. I believe I’m doing well professionally and maybe financially in Nigeria at the moment. Also, hearing stories of how people struggle to make a living through cleaning and care jobs in countries like Europe or America baffles me. I understand they get well paid, but I won’t subject myself to suffering when I’m already doing good work here. If I’m ever going to japa, I don’t want to go through the route of school. It has to be work or marriage that’s taking me there. That is why I’m ensuring I’m building my resume to a good standard. I also love Nigeria. Even though the weather can be harsh, I love the warmth, even in the rain and Harmattan. I love the food; how will I survive without eating amala?

Dami, there’s amala abroad o

I mean proper amala with abula and ponmo. Or the parties. And some other Nigerian conveniences that you might not find in other places. There are so many opportunities in Nigeria. New international companies are emerging, and some of them are coming into Africa with a focus on the Nigerian market. They are definitely looking for people to recruit. So yeah, maybe I’m patriotic to Nigeria but there’s no place like home, honestly. Nigeria is growing. We aren’t there yet due to bad leadership, but I have faith that things will get better.

Emmanuella: There’s no way you’d go somewhere and immediately start something for yourself. You don’t know what the situation of things would be over there. As a business owner making progress, leaving now would mean I’d have to start all over. And if it doesn’t work and I wish to come back home, it can’t be easy to pick up again; policies and the landscape would have changed, you start looking for business ideas, something to put into action. And, for me, I love business because I can’t do office work.

So you like money, Emmanuella?

Who doesn’t? But it’s not really about money. It’s about what you want.

Oluwaseun: Generally, I believe that most times, when there is a problem, it also gives the opportunity to effect a change. Though Nigeria is filled with issues today, it’s still our home. To my knowledge, running out of the issues does not take the issues away from us. Home or away, the issues catch up with you. With the kind of mindset and future plan I have, being in this country and participating in national development projects really matter. Being in a place helps you understand it better, and understanding makes finding the best solution to its problems easier. All that makes you an authority in the long run. Most leaders I cherish stay with their homeland when it’s tough, so they enjoy when it’s better. I strongly believe Nigeria will be better, so I am not leaving it.

What are you trying to say, Oluwaseun?

I’m saying that people that go miss home a lot. Despite the fact that Nigeria wears problems like attire to cover her nakedness, there is a beautiful part to it. As someone with leadership aspirations, I believe you cannot be a good king in a town where you are a stranger.

Latheefah: I don’t really have much to say but, for me, nothing can be like home. Part of my decision to stay comes from being a patriotic citizen and also comes from the fear of not being welcome or accepted in another country. The fact that many people are leaving means there’d be some vacant spaces for people like us to fill sef.

Do you mean jobs, Latheefah?

Yes. It will give room for us to rethink and more vacant places for the remaining people.

Have any of you had an opportunity to relocate and didn’t take it? Or if you had one now, would you take it?

Dami: I’ve had opportunities to relocate through school. The ginger wasn’t even there to follow up. I had to stop applying and deceiving myself. That wasn’t what I wanted. If the opportunity comes that’s not school-related, maybe marriage or work, yes, I would. So I can spend money in Dollars or Pounds. But still not to stay there permanently.

Emmanuella: I’ve actually had opportunities through admission to study. Twice. But I didn’t go for them for some reason personal to m. If I have an opportunity to relocate now, I won’t take it. But I can travel for the holidays and return.

Oluwaseun: I haven’t had one actually. However, I have had the chance to pursue some opportunities and did not show any interest. This is because it’s never just enticing to me. Relocating to study and coming back home is part of my plan. Relocating to stay is not.

Latheefah: I have not had the opportunity because I didn’t pursue it in the first place. And I won’t even pursue any. Well, the only thing that can make me japa now will be marriage.

Interesting. Do you have any messages for people like you who don’t want to japa?

Dami: Don’t let anyone push japa down your throat. It’s not everyone who wants to go. If you want to, all is well and good. But be sure it’s what you want and not that you’re following the crowd because your friends are there.

Emmanuella: If you’re sha not interested in japa, stay and have something tangible to do. Everything is not about japa; you can get there now and start suffering. The fact that you japa doesn’t mean success is sure. You can be here and still make it.

Oluwaseun: I’d say just know what you want. Think deep, and apply your yardstick. Don’t follow the crowd. And note, Nigeria will be better and you need to be part of it.

Latheefah: Make sure your reason for staying is worth it. You don’t have to follow other people’s decisions.

