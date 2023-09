Chocolate City star Candy Bleakz has released two new singles titled “Free For All,” featuring Bad Boy Timz, and “Not Holy,” featuring label mate Blaqbonez.

“Free For All” was produced by 01FRNCH and Rexxie, while “Not Holy” was produced by the trio of Westen Weiss, Caluso, and Van Riper.

Stream here.

Listen below: