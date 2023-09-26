Connect with us

Chigozie Reluctantly Went For a Hangout and Ended Up Finding Love! #YouMayKiztheBride

Ever wondered what being in the right place, at the right time truly means? For Chigozie and Kismet, it was the point when the universe aligned and made them cross paths in an unexpected way.

Chigozie had reluctantly agreed to go to a bar with her friend. Little did she know that she was going to meet the love of her life that fateful night. You can catch up on all the juicy details here. Today, they are giving us love and beauty in heavy doses with their gorgeous pre-wedding photos. Chigozie and Kimset are such a stylish duo and they slayed their looks with so much finesse. Every frame leaves us drooling over how perfect they look together. Go on and take in all the beauty for yourself as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Bride@____cheech____
Photography@bedgepictures
Planner@aconcealaffair
Bridal connoisseur@themavenmode
Bride’s Outfit@stitchesbylaura_
Hair@dolledbynueye
Makeup@imabynasa
Stylist@thestyleinfidel
Groom’s outfit@samuelcray_
Gele@giddy_gele

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

