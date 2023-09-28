Chioma Ikokwu Gave Us Exactly What We Came For on the RHOLagos Red Carpet — Drama!

Connect with us

It’s a well-known fact that Chioma Ikokwu, also known as Chioma Good Hair, has a knack for delivering iconic fashion statements. Staying true to the event’s theme, Eko Royalty, the style star exuded luxury at the exclusive premiere of the second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos over the weekend.

As expected, Chioma made a grand entrance in a bespoke creation by Veekee James. Her ensemble featured a sheer top and a full-length cut-out design adorned with glistening diamanté diamonds that sparkled from the bodice to the dress’s flowing hem. She paired this striking look with silver-strapped high-heeled sandals and an exquisitely crafted custom Urez Kulture Silver headpiece.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Tolu Felix completed the look with stunningly dramatic silver and black smokey eyes, complemented by nude brown lipstick. Her Good Hair team added the finishing touch with a chic yet simple updo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Credits

Dress: @veekeejames_official
Hair: @goodhairltd
Headpiece – @urezkulture
Makeup – @tolufelix_mua

