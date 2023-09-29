Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Undignified (Excuse Me)

Music

Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo Join Forces for "Manodzi" Music Video

Music

New EP: Tobi Peter - Log Riddims

Music

New Video: Seyi Vibez - Dejavu

Music

New Music: DanDizzy feat. Falz — Sote

Music

New Music: Bayanni - Low Waist

Music

New Music: Victony feat. Babyboy AV — Jaga Jaga

BN TV Music

Pheelz Shares the Stories of "First of All', "Finesse", His Rise and What's to Come | Watch

Events Music News Promotions

Activity Fest Returns with ASC3NSION: Your Passport to Electronic Music Bliss in Lagos

Music

CKay Shares Heartfelt Acoustic Performance Video of "Capture My Soul"

Music

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan – Undignified (Excuse Me)

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Renowned gospel minister, Dunsin Oyekan, has unveiled his latest musical offering, “Undignified (Excuse Me),” along with an accompanying music video.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram page, Oyekan expressed that he believes the lyrics of this song resonate with the testimonies of many. He affirmed his unwavering commitment to wholeheartedly expressing praise, emphasizing that he will not hold back in acknowledging God’s abundant goodness.

Listen:

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php