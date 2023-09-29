New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan – Undignified (Excuse Me)

Renowned gospel minister, Dunsin Oyekan, has unveiled his latest musical offering, “Undignified (Excuse Me),” along with an accompanying music video.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram page, Oyekan expressed that he believes the lyrics of this song resonate with the testimonies of many. He affirmed his unwavering commitment to wholeheartedly expressing praise, emphasizing that he will not hold back in acknowledging God’s abundant goodness.

Listen:

Watch the music video below: