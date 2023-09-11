Weddings
From The Instagram DMs To The Aisle! It’s Time to #MeetThePenzaars
We love to see the pages of a love story unfold into something truly special. Fadekemi and Olufemi’s love journey began on the beautiful streets of Instagram five years ago.
Now, they are taking their love, which started from the Instagram DMs to the aisle and we love it for them! They exchanged their vows in the presence of their family and friends and you certainly cannot miss the love and affection radiating through every smile.
They also had their traditional wedding where they perfectly repped their Yoruba roots. Their gorgeous looks and chemistry are just the right recipes needed for a perfect day. These two are soulmates for life and you will certainly fall in love with their wedding photos as you scroll.
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
Here is how Fadekemi and Olufemi’s traditional wedding went:
Give way for the fine groom!
Now, we await the bride!
