Connect with us

BN TV

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Talk About Harry Potter & Burgers in Paris on “How Far?” | Listen

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Shares Family Fun, Back-to-School Prep & Memorable Summer Moments on "Sisi Weekly" | Watch

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Opens Up About His Struggles & Lessons from Justin Bieber on “Afrobeats Podcast”

BN TV

Start Your Day Right with Ify's Kitchen’s Nigerian Breakfast Combo of Akara & Tapioca | Watch

BN TV

Hilda Baci Takes On 28 Questions From Fans on Her 28th Birthday | Watch

Beauty BN TV

Check Out This 5-Minute Dewy Makeup Tutorial For Masking Hyperpigmentation | WATCH

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Unveils Homemade MSG-Free Chicken Seasoning Recipe | Watch

BN TV

Princess Onyejekwe Dishes on BBNaija, Beauty Pageants & More on #WithChude

BN TV Inspired Living Style TRAVEL

Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH

BN TV

Tolani Baj Gets Candid With Fans In Her Latest Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Talk About Harry Potter & Burgers in Paris on “How Far?” | Listen

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Singer Mr Eazi and actress Temi Otedola have dropped episode two of season three of their popular podcast, “How Far?”.

This week’s theme is nostalgia. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reminisce about their recent dreams and discuss the wonders of Hogwarts. (Expelliarmus!) They tell us about the taboo tale that is Harry Potter, which they are currently watching for the first time ever since they were banned from it as kids. They also reveal how they got a last-minute table at the fully booked, best burger shop in Paris.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: You Don’t Need a Master’s Degree to Get A Good Job

#BNCampusSeries: Oluwaseun Ojo is Worried about the Uncertainty of Life After University  

Mohbad: Beyond The Songs

Dr. Folasade Alli: Could Chronic Stress Be Affecting Your Heart?

Biodun Da-Silva: How You Can Survive This High Cost of Living
css.php