Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Talk About Harry Potter & Burgers in Paris on “How Far?” | Listen

Singer Mr Eazi and actress Temi Otedola have dropped episode two of season three of their popular podcast, “How Far?”.

This week’s theme is nostalgia. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reminisce about their recent dreams and discuss the wonders of Hogwarts. (Expelliarmus!) They tell us about the taboo tale that is Harry Potter, which they are currently watching for the first time ever since they were banned from it as kids. They also reveal how they got a last-minute table at the fully booked, best burger shop in Paris.

Watch: