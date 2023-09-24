Connect with us

Scoop

#BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted

Scoop

NeoEnergy Dives Deep into His All Stars Journey, Charm & Top 5 Prediction on 'The Dip' | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Alex Opens Up About Her All Stars Journey on “BBNaija Gist”

Scoop

BNxBBNAllStars: Cee-C & Mercy Join HOH Ilebaye & Cross in the Grand Finale

Scoop

Whitemoney Opens Up About WhiteLambo & His All Stars Experience on “BBNaija Gist”

Scoop Style

Sarah Jakes Roberts Has No Time for Boring Looks

Scoop

Tobi Amusan Makes a Winning Comeback at the Diamond League Finals in Eugene

Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Whitemoney, NeoEnergy & Alex Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House

BN TV Scoop

Doyin Talks About Premonitions, Strategy and the All Stars House on “The Dip” | Watch

News Scoop

Victor Osimhen Nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player

Scoop

#BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted

Avatar photo

Published

6 mins ago

 on


Week nine in the Big Brother Naija All Stars culminated with the eviction of some of the nominated housemates in Biggie’s house.

Venita and Soma were the first housemates to be evicted after the latest round of voting by fans. Angel’s eviction followed immediately.

After the Sunday live eviction night, the #BBNAllStars finalists are Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Cross, Pere, and Adekunle. They will all go head-to-head for the 120 million Naira grand prize in next week’s grand finale.

See highlights below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php