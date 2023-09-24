Scoop
#BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted
Week nine in the Big Brother Naija All Stars culminated with the eviction of some of the nominated housemates in Biggie’s house.
Venita and Soma were the first housemates to be evicted after the latest round of voting by fans. Angel’s eviction followed immediately.
After the Sunday live eviction night, the #BBNAllStars finalists are Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Cross, Pere, and Adekunle. They will all go head-to-head for the 120 million Naira grand prize in next week’s grand finale.
See highlights below:
Holla BNers, it’s time for the #BBNAllStars eviction show. As usual, at least one person will leave the house tonight.
Who would that be? Let’s see. #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
The week in review.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/2NwlSvFSJ6
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Would Soma stay in the house with Angel or leave the house to be with his girlfriend? Well, he chose Angel.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/CBhWWvXfjx
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Ilebaye said she did her best as Head of House, amidst the side talks and hate.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/EdgcXUg9tf
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Ebuka has confirmed that, at least, one housemate will leave the house tonight.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Time for the first eviction. Can you predict which of the housemates would leave first? #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Pere on how he’s handling quarrels and misunderstandings in the house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/fHVAQvXv8S
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Venita is the first housemate to be evicted tonight. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
The moment Venita left the Big Brother house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/szwXG0lOe7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Goodbye, Venita. BellaNaija wishes you the best.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/aSK9g6b055
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Cee-C said she’d love to be friends with Neo outside the house.
“He looks good and smells nice.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/TB8PrLJX4M
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
What’s happening here? 😂#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/0PbyUEllMx
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
The next housemate to leave tonight is…
Soma!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Goodbye, Soma. BellaNaija wishes you the best.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/AorKbQhbFk
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Soma says it’s “Positive energy all the way.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/2T1s4Q6KrJ
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Watch Soma’s journey in the house.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/tW9XLQeq6a
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Soma says he’s surprised by Adekunle and Cee-C putting him up for eviction.
“I could never nominate them but, well, it’s a game.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Mercy was surprised she wasn’t nominated last week. Here’s her reason.
#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/okXcjhNTke
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
The third housemate to be evicted is…
Angel!#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
The moment Angel left the #BBNAllStars house.#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/LJthWpxwfP
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Goodbye, Angel. BellaNaija wishes you the best.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/0Uq0LhcUro
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023
Next week is the #BBNAllStars grand finale. Can you predict who will win the 120 million Naira grand prize? #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023