BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted



Week nine in the Big Brother Naija All Stars culminated with the eviction of some of the nominated housemates in Biggie’s house.

Venita and Soma were the first housemates to be evicted after the latest round of voting by fans. Angel’s eviction followed immediately.

After the Sunday live eviction night, the #BBNAllStars finalists are Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Cross, Pere, and Adekunle. They will all go head-to-head for the 120 million Naira grand prize in next week’s grand finale.

See highlights below:

Holla BNers, it’s time for the #BBNAllStars eviction show. As usual, at least one person will leave the house tonight. Who would that be? Let’s see. #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023

Would Soma stay in the house with Angel or leave the house to be with his girlfriend? Well, he chose Angel.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/CBhWWvXfjx — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023

Ilebaye said she did her best as Head of House, amidst the side talks and hate.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/EdgcXUg9tf — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023

Ebuka has confirmed that, at least, one housemate will leave the house tonight.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023

Time for the first eviction. Can you predict which of the housemates would leave first? #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023

Cee-C said she’d love to be friends with Neo outside the house. “He looks good and smells nice.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/TB8PrLJX4M — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023

Soma says he’s surprised by Adekunle and Cee-C putting him up for eviction. “I could never nominate them but, well, it’s a game.”#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2023