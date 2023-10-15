Meet the 15 Finalists For The 2023 Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize has announced the 2023 finalists at the second Earthshot Innovation Summit, to celebrate and champion innovators focused on solving the most pressing global climate challenges.

Out of over 1,100 nominations, the 15 finalists for The Earthshot Prize stood out following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a panel of scientific, academic, and subject-matter experts. Two African initiatives, Freetown the Tree Town – a visionary initiative in Sierra Leone aimed at reforesting landscapes, restoring the degraded coastline of Freetown and creating sustainable green jobs, and ABALOBI – a community-centric mobile application supporting small-scale fishers in their quest for sustainable fishing practices while preventing the overfishing of at-risk species in South Africa, were nominated among the 15 finalists.

Each of these finalists stands a chance to win one of the five £1 million prizes designed to propel their initiatives towards a more significant impact. All finalists will also receive tailored support and resources from The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance Members – an unprecedented network of private sector businesses dedicated to scaling innovative climate and environmental solutions to maximize their impact and will benefit from invaluable mentorship, resources, and technical support through The Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme.

Of the 15 finalists, five winners will be carefully selected by The Earthshot Prize Council. The winners will be unveiled at the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony scheduled later this year in Singapore.

The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. The Earthshot Innovation Summit was held alongside the UN General Assembly and in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies