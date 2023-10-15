A DM and Multiple Shots After, Hanan & Abduljalal are Doing This For Life!

When it comes to finding love, Cupid is always somewhere in the background, crafting the most perfect fairytale. Hanan and Abduljalal’s love journey began after a series of sweet encounters.

The first time Hanan saw Abduljalal pass by in his car, it was just a quick sweep and she just admired from afar. What she didn’t know was that years later, this stranger who she had forgotten would somehow find his way to her Instagram DM and eventually steal her heart. You’ve got to read Hanan’s version of the exciting plot twist that happened along the way.

Now, they are on a forever journey and we can’t stop gushing over their super cute pre-wedding shoot. We are super excited that love brought them together in the sweetest way!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Hanan:

It all began when I was a 100-level student at the University. My friend and I went to the mosque to pray, and we met one of our coursemates there. I am an introvert, so I don’t interact with people. My friend started a conversation with the course mate of ours, so I joined. We were gisting while heading to the car park when this guy in a black car passed. The windows of the car were down and I admired from afar, not that I was crushing or anything. That happened and my friends and I said our goodbyes and parted ways. Not long after, our coursemate came back telling my friend and me that her uncle was offering to drop us off at home. It was then I realized that the person who passed us in the black car was her uncle. So, l just told her thank you but we’re here with our cars. My friend Aisha said she’ll go tell him herself. She came back and we went home… I never thought of that incident again.

Then, fast forward to 2022… I wasn’t a social media person. I had a private account on Instagram with less than 500 followers. I usually get DMs from guys but I hardly ever respond. One day, I randomly got a DM from this guy and decided to respond. It was the usual “Hi”, “Hello”, and “How are you doing” conversation. We chatted for about a day or two then I ghosted him. I did and I was busy with exams at that time and He kept on messaging and calling me via Instagram. I decided to respond after a while and I told him I was busy with exams.

After that, we started chatting regularly. He asked for my photos and l responded with “I don’t send my photos to guys.” He didn’t push it any further. My account was private and I had no photos, so he didn’t know what I looked like and I didn’t know what he looked like either because his account was also private. He asked me out on a breakfast date, I don’t know how but I agreed. I had never been on a date at that time. I woke up on the scheduled day and decided to cancel. I was like… okay?!! How will I go on a date with someone l barely knew? So, I called him and told him l couldn’t make it and he was cool with it. We continued chatting and there was this day we were chatting and he asked what I was up to, I told him was out to get boba tea.

He told me he lives 3 minutes away and I should please wait so we could meet. I agreed and waited. He arrived and parked next to my car. He called asking where I was and I told him l was in a red car. I wasn’t, I just said that to make him look for me. He was searching while I was giggling inside the car. I called him and told him I was actually parked next to him. So pause! His POV: He came out of his car looking for me and saw this beautiful girl in a black car parked next to him. He was in awe not knowing I was the person he was here to see. So the moment he realized I was the one he was actually here to see, he muttered to himself “I HOPE SHE WILL BE THE ONE”

He came to my window and I told him to come in. He sat and we started talking and we couldn’t stop talking from that day. He told me he wanted to get married to me and all but to be honest, I never really believed him… by the way, I was still young and in school so marriage wasn’t something on my mind. However, he made his intentions clear. He met my parents and proposed to me a day after my birthday. We officially got engaged in November and we got married in July 2023. Everything still feels surreal. And yes, I came to realize that he is my coursemate’s brother. She calls him uncle and I got to know that after we started dating. Although, he didn’t see me on that day but he saw my friend, Aisha who went to say thank you to him.

