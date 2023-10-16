From Limpopo to Ojapiano: How KCee Continues to Reinvent Himself



KCee is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished musical artists in Nigerian music history.

One thing that has stood out in his decades-long career is his ability to metamorphose his music and style into different forms in tandem with every single landmark moment in the industry.

KC Presh and Star Quest

Born Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, the singer’s career took off after he won the Star Quest talent show in 2002. Kcee won the show alongside his music partner Precious John, also known as Presh. They both formed the dynamic duo that was known as KC Presh, and for about 12 years of their association, they regaled Nigerians with such hit songs as “Shokori Bobo,” “Sio Nkpo”, and “Segemende.”

During their time together, KC Presh worked were signed to Kennis Music (arguably the biggest record label in Nigeria at the time) and made a big debut in 2003. They set up their own label, KP Records, in 2006 after the spell at Kennis.

They re-launched the label as Blingz Record, affiliated with Grafton Records around 2008. “Get Ready” and “Sio Nkpo: Make A Noise” were two of their successful albums from their time together.

Five Star Music, Limpopo & the “Take Over” Album

KCee reinvented himself under Five Star Music, his record label, with his brother E-Money. He dropped one of his most successful songs, “Limpopo,” in 2012. It could be said that “Limpopo” shot his career further into the limelight. He followed it up with his debut album, “Take Over.” The album featured some of his famous hits like “Ogadinma”, “Pullover”, “Give It To Me,” and “Hakuna Matata.” He dropped two more albums, “Attention to Detail” and “Eastern Conference,” in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Notable Collaborations/Features

Over the course of his career, KCee has demonstrated versatility by working with a diverse range of artists, and contributing to both his growth as an artist and the enrichment of his impressive catalog.

Some of KCee’s most memorable collaborations and features include hits like “Pullover” featuring Wizkid, “Erimma” featuring Timaya, “Psycho” featuring Wizkid, “Boo” featuring Tekno, “Burn” featuring Sarkodie, “Dance” featuring Phyno, “We Go Party” featuring Olamide, “Okpekete” featuring Davido, “Go” featuring Iyanya, Harrysong’s “Reggae Blues” with Iyanya, Orezi, and Olamide, and more.

The Igbo Gospel Volumes

Another installment of his multifaceted career was to follow in 2021. KCee linked up with renowned Igbo cultural group Okwesili Eze Group for an Igbo gospel album. The album was a huge success in Nigeria, especially in Christian and Igbo circles. The most outstanding components of the album were the rejigging of old and popular Igbo gospel songs and the mixture of the beautiful and vibrant elements of the Ogene sound throughout the album.

It was peak nostalgia for some and a welcome change for people who were struggling to catch on with the westernised and “difficult” to learn gospel songs sang in churches today.

KCee would drop some songs that were a deviation from his recent evolution in 2022.

Ojapiano and Ojaginger

In mid-2023, KCee came back as a masked man in what would prove to be his latest incarnation as an artist. He dropped two songs, “Ojapiano” and “Ojaginger” in June and July respectively. In his latest evolution, KCee was able to effortlessly mix the hugely popular and successful South African Amapiano sound with the soul-searching and uplifting sound of the popular Igbo musical instrument, the Oja.

He admitted in his song “Ojaginger” that “it’s like a dream come true” for him and that he’s aware that “he’s got a lot of people confused.” Whether that means that he’s been working on this particular sound remains to be seen, but in the subsequent verses he says, “It’s a new vibe, everybody dey feel am.”

We dey feel am KCee. We dey feel am.