Nigerian singer Mayorkun has released a new EP titled “Love.. For Free.” The EP features five tracks, including “Lose Control” featuring Blxckie, “Thermo,” “For Daddy,” “My Energy,” and “Lowkey.”

This is Mayorkun’s first release since his 2021 album. Listen to the EP below:

Watch his live performance of “Lose Control” on Coke Studio Africa 2023: