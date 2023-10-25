Rita Dominic-Anosike Takes the Reins at Miss Nigeria: ‘We Want Every Young Woman in Nigeria to Believe in Herself’

The renowned actress/producer Rita Dominic-Anosike and film director Mildred Okwo, co-owners of The Audrey Silva Company (TASC), are set to lead the iconic Miss Nigeria pageant, marking a significant change after 16 years under Folio Communications.

In an Instagram post, the actress expressed her honour and excitement regarding her new role, stating, “I am thrilled and honoured to step into this new role at the Miss Nigeria organization, an iconic institution that has long celebrated the strength, beauty, and intelligence of Nigerian women.” She thanked her husband and founder of Folio Communications and Publisher of the Daily Times newspaper, Fidelis Anosike, for having faith in her ability to steer the pageant in a new direction.

Rita Dominic’s vision for Miss Nigeria is firmly rooted in the empowerment of young women. She wants a platform “where dreams take flight, confidence soars, and leadership is nurtured. We want every young woman in Nigeria to believe in herself, her potential, and her ability to make a difference. But that’s not all. We’re here to add a fresh twist, a new spark to the show. We want to create an event that not only empowers but also entertains. We want to ignite the excitement in every Nigerian heart, from the youngest to the oldest. We want a new generation of Nigerians to watch, to be inspired, and to dream big.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

The pageant’s transition includes a new board of directors comprised of accomplished leaders from various industries, all dedicated to preserving the pageant’s remarkable legacy and advancing female empowerment. This includes Ego Boyo, the founder and managing director of Temple Productions and Temple Media, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, the 24th Queen of Miss Nigeria and the founder and CEO of aCubed Limited, Olatomiwa Williams, Associate Vice President of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Aisha Kyari, Asset Manager and Founder of Modd Management Company, Chioma Okigbo, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Miss Nigeria® Organisation (@missnigeriaorg)

Fidelis Anosike, who previously spearheaded the pageant, expressed his gratitude to the founders of Miss Nigeria and the first-ever Miss Nigeria, Chief Atinuke Oyelude. He believes that it’s time for new leadership at Miss Nigeria and that Rita Dominic’s The Audrey Silva Company is the ideal organization to continue the pageant’s tradition.

He said, “She will make Nigeria proud and raise the bar for the pageant, I am convinced. With high hopes that the Miss Nigeria platform would evolve into a trust for the empowerment of young Nigerian women, we warmly welcome the Audrey Silva firm into the Miss Nigeria 1957 alliance.”