4 Things You Should Know About “University of Cruise” starring Mercy Johnson Okojie, Amanda Dara & Esther Agunbiade

WildFlower Productions/WildPepper Studios premiered a sitcom titled “University of Cruise” on ROK TV on October 7, 2023. The 13-episode sitcom follows the lives, loves, and adventures of seven diverse student friends as they navigate friendships, love, independence, and finances at a private university in Lagos.

The sitcom features an ensemble cast of up-and-coming Nollywood stars, including Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Solomon Mike, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Agelina Idoko, Judah Michael, and Folarin Ayeni. The sitcom also features Nollywood star Mercy Johnson Okojie and music artist Ric Hassani.

Here are 4 reasons why you should watch the new series ‘University of Cruise’:

Flo is the friend your parents warned you about:

Flo is always getting herself and her friends into trouble, but she’s always having fun. She’s the opposite of the good friend you want to show your parents, but she’s entertaining to watch.

Esther Agunbiade from BBN is serving hot girl summer vibes:

Esther Agunbiade, also known as Esther from BBN, plays Nikki Killa on “University of Cruise.” Nikki is the picture of fun, sexy, and daring. She gets what she wants, and you can’t do anything about it.

Mercy Johnson Okojie is the typical first-time university mom:

Moms will be moms, but first-time university moms are a whole different breed. Mercy Johnson Okojie plays a hilarious first-time university mom on “University of Cruise.”

The show is a private school pro-max:

If you think you know about private schools, “University of Cruise” is here to change your mind. The show is set at a private university that is even more extravagant and over-the-top than you can imagine.

Watch the trailer below:

Tune into Episode Four of University of Cruise on ROK TV/DSTV this Saturday at 9pm and ROK UK at 9:30pm WAT/10:30pmCAT to get all the drama. You can catch the repeats Monday mornings, Wednesday afternoons and Friday nights.