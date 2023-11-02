Mark Your Calendars For Accra Fashion Week 2023 | 13-17th December

The highly-anticipated Accra Fashion Week is set to make a grand return from December 13th to December 17th, 2023, as it reaches its remarkable 10th edition with a spectacular showcase titled “Vive l’Afrique.” This event promises to be an exceptional celebration of the strides made in African fashion, offering a vibrant and dynamic immersion into the world of African style.

In a refreshing departure from tradition, this year’s runway shows will bask in the daylight, particularly on Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th, shedding new light on the fashion arena.

Accra Fashion Week transcends mere fashion exhibitions; it serves as a platform for creativity, networking, and collaboration. Leading up to the main shows, Accra Fashion Week will host a series of sub-events that serve as a unique space for designers to connect and exchange innovative ideas. These gatherings aim to cultivate relationships among international designers, fashion aficionados, industry professionals, and creative talents, opening up limitless avenues for career advancement.

An exciting addition to the event is the “Protest Fashion” mini-show, poised to challenge conventions and spark fresh, avant-garde approaches to fashion.

The event’s program will feature a fusion of renowned Ghanaian ready-to-wear and red-carpet couture brands, alongside a diverse array of designers from over ten different nations. The stellar lineup includes Style By Magbrien, Tabou, Hemade, Mikoko Deluxe, Lady Alice, Thedressmakers gh, Abena Yawsom, Cross Culture, FashionGHANA, UDEFINEU, Kustom Looks (Ghana), Maria Akpess (France), Be Free (Burkina Faso), Thee3Inception & Nykwale(Canada), Mark Johnson (UK), Terry Made (Malawi), Maakwah, Jnicci (Italy), Erratum Fashion (Belgium), Catherine Natang (Cameroon), Juju Fashion (Benin), Birth Maark (South Africa), Rogue Wave Ltd (Angola), and Edged x Echelon, Arisar, Tialani, and Amor Emel (Barbados).

Accra Fashion Week epitomizes the ever-evolving African fashion landscape, encapsulating progress, innovation, and dynamism. With the innovative daytime format, networking opportunities, and a breathtaking array of designs, this event is poised to underscore the remarkable strides that Africa has made in the world of fashion.

Find more information on www.accrafashionweek.org

