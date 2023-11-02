Nonye Udeogu’s Head-Turning Lagos Fashion Week Looks Will Please You

Renowned for her striking style, Digital Content Creator Nonye Udeogu, better known as @thisthingcalledfashionn, consistently captivates with her distinctive fashion flair. Whether off-duty or gracing the red carpet, she never fails to impress. Continuing her fashion streak, Nonye made a significant impact at Lagos Fashion Week 2023.

All her appearances throughout fashion week kept us intrigued, embracing the thrill of the unexpected day after day. After all, isn’t that what fashion week is all about? In the right context, we appreciate style influencers making a statement, and Nonye undeniably lived up to the expectations, masterminded by her trusted stylist Swazzi.

From confidently strutting the Desirée Iyama runway on Day 3 of Lagos Fashion Week 2023 to owning street style on every occasion, Nonye continually commanded attention, drawing photographers eager to capture her head-turning entrances.

Check out the stunning looks Nonye Udeogu graced us with during Lagos Fashion Week 2023 below.

In K II N G D A V II D S

In Custom Emmy Kasbit

In Desirée Iyama

In Orange Culture

Credits

Videography: @johneke_

Styling: @officialswazzi

Photography: @okayyy.mk @insignaonline @itsboye

MUA: @annablissglams_