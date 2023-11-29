Connect with us

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

Beauty Movies & TV Style

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

Beauty BN TV Living Music

ICYMI: Offset's Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Beauty Style

Shatu Garko — The World's 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

Beauty BN TV Music Style

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Beauty Music News Style

Di'Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot

Beauty BN TV Living Music Style

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Beauty Nollywood Style

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

Beauty

Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

One of the biggest maiden beauty exhibitions, conferences, and awards is on the horizon! Get ready for Beauty In The Motherland, the event that’s set to redefine the beauty landscape. You are invited to join on December 5th-6th, 2023, at the Eko Convention Center for a spectacular showcase of beauty, innovation, and talent.

Don’t miss out on the exciting nail art competition, where the winner will walk away with a 1 million naira shopping voucher to use at the exhibition.

Entry is free at the gate, but exclusive perks await those who register online. The exhibitor with the best booth display will win a prize. The event runs from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

To register and participate in the exhibition, simply click on the @beautyinthemotherland link in the bio.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Beauty In The Motherland

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms
css.php