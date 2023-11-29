Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

One of the biggest maiden beauty exhibitions, conferences, and awards is on the horizon! Get ready for Beauty In The Motherland, the event that’s set to redefine the beauty landscape. You are invited to join on December 5th-6th, 2023, at the Eko Convention Center for a spectacular showcase of beauty, innovation, and talent.

Don’t miss out on the exciting nail art competition, where the winner will walk away with a 1 million naira shopping voucher to use at the exhibition.

Entry is free at the gate, but exclusive perks await those who register online. The exhibitor with the best booth display will win a prize. The event runs from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

To register and participate in the exhibition, simply click on the @beautyinthemotherland link in the bio.

