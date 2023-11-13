Weddings
Brittney & Tolu Met at a Restaurant! Now, It’s a Love Feast With Their Glamorous Wedding
Love knows no barriers. All it requires are two willing hearts ready to journey through life together. The Southern American beauty, Brittney met her Nigerian Prince charming Tolu and it’s been an absolute fairytale. 😍
They met for the first time at a restaurant and theirs has been a beautiful adventure ever since. They sealed their love in a white wedding, with the scenery of a lovely garden as the perfect backdrop. Before then, they had a Yoruba traditional wedding which gave Brittney the opportunity to embrace her sweetheart’s roots.
Brittney and Tolu are such a stylish couple and all their looks are enough proof. It was an absolute delight seeing them surrounded by so much love from their family and friends on their special day. Their wedding was such a blast and you will love every frame as you scroll!
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
Brittany and Tolu also had a Yoruba Traditional wedding and this is how it went:
