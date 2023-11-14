Connect with us

Rochelle & Devon Met in College and It Was Love at First Sight!

Rochelle & Devon Met in College and It Was Love at First Sight!

Today is all about Rochelle and Devon! Their sweet love story unfolds like the scenes of a classic rom-com and we are so obsessed. 😍

Devin fell in love with Rochelle the first time he saw her in college. One fateful day, they randomly ran into each other and he didn’t hesitate to tell her how he had always felt about her. They decide to give love a chance and it’s been an absolute fairytale.  Devon asked Rochelle to marry him during their romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic and she said Yes! We can hear the jolly sounds of wedding bells and are super pumped for these lovebirds. Their pre-wedding shoot and beautiful love story will certainly make your day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Rochelle:

Devon and I first met in a class we had at Humber College. He fell in love with me at first glance and tried to introduce himself, but due to my shy personality, (lol) I did not pay him much interest and continued my studies. In the summer of 2012, we ran into each other by chance, and he then expressed his love for me ever since the first time we met in college. I entertained it to see what he was about. (Thank god I did).

He swept me off my feet and I fell in love with his charming, loving, caring and genuine personality. Devon took it upon himself to plan a lovely getaway to the Dominican Republic, where he proposed to me on the beach while we had a lovely evening dinner. The rest is now history and we are inseparable and madly in love.

Photography@f10studio

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

