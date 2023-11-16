From The Brother-Zone to Forever Zone! Rukevwe & Ekene’s #BNBling Will Make Your Day

We absolutely love surprise proposals and today, Rukevwe and Ekene are making us super giddy with theirs! 😍

After Ekene made a disclaimer about not wanting to be bother-zoned by Rukevwe, they began a relationship which led them to their lovely #BNBling moment. Rukevwe didn’t see the proposal coming. Her sweetheart had planned with her friends to trick her into attending a wedding. Alas, she set out for this ‘wedding’ not knowing she was walking into her own proposal. With tears in her eyes, she said yes to the man who had won her heart. Their proposal photos are so beautiful and will certainly make your day!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Rukevwe:

We were coursemates in school. Same department, same year. We used to call each other “brother and sister” because we were from the same state. Fast forward to some years after school, I started my YouTube channel and he dropped a disclaimer that henceforth he’s no longer my brother. Anyway, we started talking a while after that and started dating. We were able to relocate to the same country and that’s how we got here!

Here’s how Ekene popped the question:

Over a month ago, a friend extended an invitation to attend a wedding with another friend of mine. Since then, we’ve been planning and coordinating our outfits, nails, hair, and makeup preparations for the event. I met up with the same friends on the day of the wedding so we could leave together. As we walked to the “wedding” venue, I saw a proposal decor from afar and said to my friends “Awww, they’re proposing to somebody”

They kept on smiling at me, pointed their cameras at me and started leading me towards the decor. It was at that moment I realized, it was me! “I am the blideeee” (or bride-to-be) My fiancé had been planning with my friends for over a month and I was so unaware. You could see the surprise on my face in some of the photos.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @ruks_onuwa

Photography: @paulinewongphotography

Decor: @newbeginningproposals