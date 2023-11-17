Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With Chi & Sam’s Wedding Video

Seeing two lovebirds take that beautiful step to ‘happy ever after’ fills our hearts with joy! Chi exchanged vows with her prince charming, Sam and we are so pumped!

From the exciting morning prep to the groom’s sweet reaction during the first look, down to the heartwarming outdoor ceremony… these lovebirds didn’t fail to leave a huge smile on our faces. They looked absolutely dashing in their outfits and made such a stylish duo. After being pronounced husband and wife, they had a reception, and it was super lit. The bridal party came through with their electrifying dance moves and the couple blew us away with their grand entrance. Their wedding video has us grinning from ear to ear and we bet you will love it as much as we do!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @maxwelljennings