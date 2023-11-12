Chikezie’s Sister Played Cupid and Set Him Up With Her Friend, Ginika!

Have you ever imagined what it feels like to have your friend become your sister-in-law? Ginika can sure relate and you want to keep reading to see how it happened.

It all began when her dear friend introduced her to Chikezie who happened to be her brother. Her friend knew they would make a perfect match and you’ll agree that she was right. Ginika and Chikezie realised that they had so much in common and they decided to give love a chance. Now, their sweet love has blossomed into something magical and we are super pumped for them. Their pre-wedding photos are just so beautiful and have love written all over them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ginika:

In late 2020, I received a call from my family friend, now sister-in-law. She was like ‘I am going to introduce you to someone I think you might like’ and that was how I was introduced to Chikezie. He was rounding up his PhD in the US while I was working in Lagos. At first, I wasn’t interested in a relationship because I was so focused on transitioning fully into my tech career. We stayed friends, I was a bit hesitant because of the distance but he stuck around. Time went by and we unconsciously built a friendship. After a while, we became inseparable and he asked me to be his girlfriend. It became official when he visited me in Nigeria, and this bloomed into a beautiful relationship.

We found out we had a lot in common and the conversation just flowed effortlessly. We would talk all day and all night about everything and anything. I couldn’t start or end the day without him. Our love story blossomed with laughter, kindness, support and shared adventures. Kezie is super sweet, very calm, caring, thoughtful, kind and of course handsome. He totally complements my personality. Saying yes to marrying him has been my best decision yet.

