Connect with us

Weddings

Chikezie's Sister Played Cupid and Set Him Up With Her Friend, Ginika!

Weddings

Get on The Love Train This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Features Weddings

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Sweet Spot Weddings

Rhema & Ayo Went from Being Colleagues in Medical School to Saying Yes to Forever!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittany and Kwaku Met at a Wedding - Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi & Wale Went Bowling 5 Years Ago and Found Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

BN TV Style Sweet Spot Weddings

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

Weddings

It’s Time to Have a Lit Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Bask in The Thrills of Love With Olamide and Jacob's Lit Wedding Video

Weddings

From Grocery Shopping to Catching The Same Flight and Then The Perfect Yes! Enjoy Sheila & Chimzy's #BNBling!

Weddings

Chikezie’s Sister Played Cupid and Set Him Up With Her Friend, Ginika!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Have you ever imagined what it feels like to have your friend become your sister-in-law?  Ginika can sure relate and you want to keep reading to see how it happened.

It all began when her dear friend introduced her to Chikezie who happened to be her brother. Her friend knew they would make a perfect match and you’ll agree that she was right. Ginika and Chikezie realised that they had so much in common and they decided to give love a chance. Now, their sweet love has blossomed into something magical and we are super pumped for them. Their pre-wedding photos are just so beautiful and have love written all over them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ginika:

In late 2020, I received a call from my family friend, now sister-in-law. She was like ‘I am going to introduce you to someone I think you might like’ and that was how I was introduced to Chikezie. He was rounding up his PhD in the US while I was working in Lagos. At first, I wasn’t interested in a relationship because I was so focused on transitioning fully into my tech career. We stayed friends, I was a bit hesitant because of the distance but he stuck around. Time went by and we unconsciously built a friendship. After a while, we became inseparable and he asked me to be his girlfriend. It became official when he visited me in Nigeria, and this bloomed into a beautiful relationship.

We found out we had a lot in common and the conversation just flowed effortlessly. We would talk all day and all night about everything and anything. I couldn’t start or end the day without him. Our love story blossomed with laughter, kindness, support and shared adventures. Kezie is super sweet, very calm, caring, thoughtful, kind and of course handsome.  He totally complements my personality. Saying yes to marrying him has been my best decision yet.

Credits

Bride @jhayne_aiko
Photography @alonge.os
Makeup @oreohsketoret_
Hair stylist @ellamithsignatures
Dress @urenw_a

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

See How Kreative Kwame is Advancing Creativity in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 
css.php