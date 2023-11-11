Get on The Love Train This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Hey guy, it’s the weekend! 💃🏻

The only thing synonymous with the weekend on this end is ‘fun’. So, if you’ve signed up for a fun weekend, we’ve got all you need to make your plans worthwhile. If you’re a fan of love, fashion and beauty, we’ve reserved a front-row seat for you in the #BellaNaijaWeddings weekly zone.

Today, we’ll give you a rundown of all the heartwarming stories, stunning inspos and thrilling videos we had all week long. Trust us when we say this is all you need to spice up your weekend. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

An American-Nigerian Union! Brittney & Tolu’s Trad Will Add Colours to Your Day!

Brittney and Tolu Met at a Restaurant – Enjoy Their Outdoor White Wedding Photos

From a Dating App to The Aisle! Here’s How Jennifer and Kevin Came To Be

6 Years After Saying ‘I Do’ and The Effiong’s Love is Still as Bright As Day!

Dinner Date Turned Surprise Proposal! Veekee James & Femi’s Proposal Will Make You Blush

When The Photographer Falls in Love With His Muse! Enjoy Blessing & Kennedy’s Pre-wedding Shoot

An Instant Conection! Esther and Deji Were Definitely Meant To Be

Perpetual and Jacob’s Love Journey Began at a Church Event 8 Years Ago!

Wedding Party Turned Surprise Proposal! Rukevwe & Ekene’s #BNBling Will Make You Smile

Kunle Took a Chance and Slid Into Ore’s DM – It was Worth it!

This Inspo is For Brides-to-be Who Want to Rock Their Braids With Finesse on Their Big Day!

 

Minimalism Meets Panache in This Timeless Bridal Inspo

Rep Your Culture with Poise & Elegance With This Igbo Bridal Inspo!

Set The Tone For Your Big Day With This Timeless Inspo!

This American Groom Showed Up in Style For His Nigerian Bride!

This Groom’s Exciting Switch on His Wedding Day Will Make You Laugh

 

Related Topics:
