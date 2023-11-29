Every Look Worth Seeing From the Future Face Global 2023 Finale

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Future Face Global 2023 Grand Finale, founded by the visionary Elizabeth Isiorho, took centre stage in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 25th. The night was a glittering celebration, bringing together A-list celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, all there to witness the crowning of the exceptional talents emerging from a pool of 36,000 applicants worldwide.

Guided by the charming Eku Edewor, who served as the evening’s delightful host, the event showcased the remarkable journeys of 20 finalists, each with a unique story to tell. The highlight of the evening was the triumph of Jeff Ugiomoh from Nigeria and Fatou Kebbeh from The Gambia, who claimed the coveted titles of Future Face Global 2023 winners.

The atmosphere was electric, capturing the essence of Future Face Global’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. Jeff and Fatou, both 17, not only secured the spotlight but also earned themselves a prestigious two-year modelling contract with a top international agency, along with a two-year contract with Beth Model Management.

Keep scrolling to see all the glitz and glam of the night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

