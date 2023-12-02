Future Face Global 2023: Finalists Grace the Runway in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn Designs

Before the big reveal of the Future Face Global 2023 winners, models took centre stage on the runway, flaunting the latest collections from acclaimed Nigerian brands such as Emmy Kasbit, piiLLz N PoiZn, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, and PETTRE TAYLOR.

Keep scrolling for up-close takes at Weiz Dhurm Franklyn‘s presentation.

