Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

What do you choose to wear when you want to make an opulent fashion statement on an evening outing?

Fashion’s favourite colour — black has been a wardrobe staple for centuries. With a hold like no other, the colour black has become synonymous with power, luxury, and wealth. It is the epitome of sophistication and when combined with the alluring power of an evening dress, a marvel is guaranteed.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E K U E D E W O R (@ekuedewor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndavi Nokeri (@ndavi.nokerii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHE NATORI (@uchjn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@theembalinkosi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

That wraps it up for Issue 258!