New Music: Frank Edwards - Sounds of Many Waters

"I Don't Like to be Defined by One Thing I Do. I'm a Creative, Period!" - Mr Eazi on the "Change Africa Podcast"

New Video: Teni — Malaika

New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey — Jesus Iye

Mr Eazi Shares Captivating Performance Video of “Lack of Communication”

New Video: Ric Hassani — Ngozi

New Music: Minz — BLESSING$

New Music: Valentiiano — No Pressure

New Video: Niieedo — Latido

From Lijadu Sisters, Zule Zoo to The Cavemen & Others — Let's Take a Musical Journey Through Time With Music Duos

Acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, and producer Frank Edwards has released his new single, “Sound of Many Waters.” The song is a heartfelt ode to Jesus, the living water that quenches our spiritual thirst.

In a unique production process, Edwards recorded the actual sound of water in a vast, resonant bowl, creating an organic and soul-stirring backdrop for the song. 

In his words, ”As a musician deeply inspired by the power of sound and faith, I was driven to create a one-of-a-kind experience. I recorded the actual sound of water in a vast, resonant bowl, creating an organic and soul-stirring backdrop for the song. This incredible production technique not only brought the concept of ‘living water’ to life in the music but also allowed me to craft a sound that’s both ethereal and grounding.”

Listen to the single below:

Stream here.

