New Music: Frank Edwards – Sounds of Many Waters

Acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, and producer Frank Edwards has released his new single, “Sound of Many Waters.” The song is a heartfelt ode to Jesus, the living water that quenches our spiritual thirst.

In a unique production process, Edwards recorded the actual sound of water in a vast, resonant bowl, creating an organic and soul-stirring backdrop for the song.

In his words, ”As a musician deeply inspired by the power of sound and faith, I was driven to create a one-of-a-kind experience. I recorded the actual sound of water in a vast, resonant bowl, creating an organic and soul-stirring backdrop for the song. This incredible production technique not only brought the concept of ‘living water’ to life in the music but also allowed me to craft a sound that’s both ethereal and grounding.”

Listen to the single below:

Stream here.