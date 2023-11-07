Connect with us

"I Don't Like to be Defined by One Thing I Do. I'm a Creative, Period!" - Mr Eazi on the "Change Africa Podcast"

New Music: Frank Edwards - Sounds of Many Waters

New Video: Teni — Malaika

New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey — Jesus Iye

Mr Eazi Shares Captivating Performance Video of “Lack of Communication”

New Video: Ric Hassani — Ngozi

New Music: Minz — BLESSING$

New Music: Valentiiano — No Pressure

New Video: Niieedo — Latido

From Lijadu Sisters, Zule Zoo to The Cavemen & Others — Let's Take a Musical Journey Through Time With Music Duos

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Change Africa Podcast, a podcast that highlights African changemakers, premiered its fifth season with a guest appearance by Grammy award-winning musician, tech venture capitalist, entrepreneur, music innovator, and philanthropist Mr Eazi

The conversation kicks off with Mr Eazi sharing his philanthropic endeavours in Ghana, where he has been actively supporting universities. With a firm belief in the transformative power of education, Mr Eazi discusses how his initiative has benefited approximately 340 students by covering their tuition fees. The profound impact of education on individuals, families, and communities takes the spotlight.

Isaac Aboah, the podcast host, then guides the discussion towards Mr Eazi’s journey into the music industry. While music was always a passion for him, it was his entrepreneurial ventures that unexpectedly propelled him towards the music scene. From organizing university parties and engaging in gold trading in Ghana to co-founding a tech company, Mr Eazi’s business mindset proved instrumental in shaping his musical path.

Throughout the episode, a recurring theme emerges – Mr Eazi’s hunger for creative and economic freedom. The importance of ownership, particularly within the music industry, is emphasized. Drawing parallels between artists and startups, Mr Eazi discusses how artists possess intellectual property that requires investment to thrive and grow. This mindset has led him to forge a unique path in the music industry and establish Empawa Africa, a talent incubator.

Exploring beyond music, Mr Eazi shares his vision for Chop Life, a brand encompassing his African entertainment, gaming, culture, and lifestyle investments. He highlights the synergies between his ventures, envisioning a Disney-like empire that celebrates and embraces the rich cultural tapestry of Africa.

The conversation takes an intriguing turn as Mr Eazi delves into his recent music and the profound influence of art. We learn how art has rekindled his passion for music, becoming a medium for self-expression. The album titled “Evil Genius” holds a special meaning for Mr Eazi, representing a personal journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Listen to the podcast here.

Related Topics:
